Auditions for The Voice to be held in West Norfolk towns

Singers in West Norfolk can take another shot at stardom when a second major television series visits the borough next week.

Auditions for the next series of The Voice will take place in Lynn and Downham next Thursday, May 25.

The sessions come little more than a month after auditions for The X Factor were held in the Vancouver Quarter shopping precinct.

Auditions will take place at the College of West Anglia campus in Lynn from 4pm next Thursday, though officials say that session is restricted to college students and staff only.

A public session is due to take place at the Swan Hotel in High Street, Downham, from 8.30pm next Thursday.

Organisers say hopefuls will be seen on a first come, first served basis.

Under 18s can also take part, as long as they are accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The event is one of more than 20 sessions taking place at pubs and clubs around the country over the next few weeks and is part of the initial phase of choosing contestants for the 2018 series.

The series, which is perhaps best known for its blind auditions when the celebrity coaches have their backs to the contestants, was broadcast by ITV for the first time this year after it bought the British rights to the format in November 2015.

The show, which is based on an original Dutch show, was previously shown by the BBC following its UK launch in March 2012.