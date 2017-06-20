August by-election arranged to fill vacant West Norfolk Council seat

A by-election has been scheduled to take place later this summer to fill a vacant seat on West Norfolk Council.

A poll has been scheduled for August 3, to elect a new representative for the St Margarets and St Nicholas ward.

The announcement comes after the seat was formally declared to be vacant at a meeting of the authority last week.

The declaration was made after former councillor Claire Kittow was barred from membership in April after failing to attend any council meetings for six months.

Council officials say a formal notice of the election will be issued next Thursday, June 29.

Nomination papers for candidates intending to stand in the election then need to be submitted no later than 4pm on Friday, July 7.

Postal vote applications can be submitted until July 19 at 5pm. The deadline for proxy vote applications is 5pm on July 26.