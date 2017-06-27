Author is popular visitor to South Wootton school

Well-known author Jill Murphy, who is regarded as one of the most engaging writers and illustrators for children in the land, was a popular visitor to South Wootton Junior School on Monday last week.

Mrs Murphy, who is best known for the Worst Witch novels and the “Large Family” picture books, made her own library of hand-written and illustrated books at primary school.

Pictured above is Mrs Murphy, seated, with class teacher Tina Tostevin and Year four pupils. MLNF17MF06094