Author returns to King’s Lynn school for workshop

Highly-renowned author James Nicol made a welcome return to his former Lynn school on Friday.

Mr Nicol was back at Howard Junior School, where he has inspired all of the community. He wrote the Apprentice Witch – a best-selling book in the UK that was published back in July this year.

Year 3 pupils enjoyed a writing workshop hosted by Mr Nicol, who also kindly signed his book and donated some signed copies to the library.

Pictured above is James Nicol with Howard Junior school literacy champion Ms Benefer and Howard pupils.

Picture: SUBMITTED