Authorities call for more enforcement for fly-tipping cases

Local authorities in Norfolk are calling for tougher fly-tipping penalties after statistics have suggested the problem is getting worse.

North Norfolk District Council has given its backing for stronger enforcement action and said it dealt with about 500 fly-tipping incidents last year, costing nearly £40,000 in clean-up costs.

Most of the incidents in North Norfolk involved roadside fly-tipping, but it was also recorded on footpaths, agricultural land, railways and alleyways, and beside rivers.

The rubbish that was dumped included white goods, tyres, asbestos and both household and commercial waste.

Annie Claussen-Reynolds, North Norfolk District Council cabinet member for waste and environmental services, said: “Fly-tipping blights our beautiful district, which is why we have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to people dumping their rubbish illegally.

“But this growth in reported incidents of fly-tipping shows that there is still a lot of work to be done and anything that makes more people think twice before just leaving their rubbish behind for others to clear up would be welcome.”

In West Norfolk, recorded fly-tipping incidents were up from 1,905 in 2015-2016 to 1,980 in 2016-2017 at a cost of about £60,000.

A spokeswoman for West Norfolk Council said: “We would welcome any proposals that discouraged the illegal disposal of waste either through tougher sentencing or schemes to encourage product producers to provide take back services.”

You can report an area of concern in North Norfolk by contacting the environmental protection team on 01263 516085.

To report fly-tipping in West Norfolk, use the council’s online form at www.west-norfolk.gov.uk.