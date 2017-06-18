Autumn date for first West Norfolk levy payments

The first payments of a new levy on housing developments in West Norfolk are expected to be made this autumn, councillors have heard.

The community infrastructure levy came into force in February and imposes a charge on residential developments, large retail schemes and warehouses covering more than 100 square metres.

Thursday’s West Norfolk Council meeting was told the first payments from the levy were expected to be distributed in October.

Development portfolio holder Richard Blunt said: “At this stage I expect payments to Marshland St James, Sedgeford and Downham Market.”

Most parts of the borough are subject to the levy, though there has been controversy over plans to impose no charge at all for some areas, which the council says reflects the difficulty of developing them.

Meanwhile, residents in three West Norfolk villages are expected to be asked for their views on a new vision for future development in their areas this summer.

Many communities across the borough are currently working on neighbourhood plans, which are documents that set out how local communities feel their areas should develop in the future.

Thursday’s meeting also heard that a plan for Walpole Cross Keys and a joint one covering the villages of West Winch and North Runcton are likely to be put to voters in local referenda later this summer.

The plans, which have to be considered in the planning process if ratified, have to be approved by a majority of residents before they can come into force.