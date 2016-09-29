Autumn Fair a success for King’s Lynn hospice

Norfolk Hospice Tapping House’s Autumn Fair proved a huge success as it returned for a second year to the Hillington base with a host of entertainment for the whole family.

Fundraising administrator Emily Hemsworth said: “It was really busy all day and there was loads going on, we had a falconry display, a summer raffle where one person won £500, and a gardening stall with homemade jams made by our patients. “

The Hospice also launched their own range of Christmas cards and calenders ahead of their Festive Fair which is due to be held on Saturday, November 26, from 11am to 2pm at the Hillington hospice. Pictured L-R Lindsey Atkin, Michelle Bantoff with Virgil the Harris Hawk, Bradley Payne and John Garrett.