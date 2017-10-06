Aviation artist paints 60ft celebration of the Wellington

A 60ft mural honouring those who flew from RAF Feltwell during the Second World War has been painted across a refurbished pub’s wall.

The Wellington, in Feltwell, has unveiled the mural alongside their newly-created beer garden in continuation of co-owner Stuart Samuels’ idea to collect war memorabilia.

The pub, which was renamed in honour of those who flew bombers from RAF Feltwell during the war and is particularly dedicated to Sgt James Ward VC, was bought by Stuart and Christine Samuels almost four-years-ago and recently relaunched as a modern watering hole.

Co-owner Christine Samuels said: “Since opening we have collected a vast array of memorabilia which is on display around the pub for our visitors to enjoy.

“Following an extension to the restaurant and completion of the refurbishment we found that we had a rather plain 60ft long alongside our newly-created beer garden.

“In order to make this look more appealing, we approached retired wing commander Colin Mason from the Arts Lounge in Swaffham, who is an aviation artist and he accepted the challenge to paint ‘The Wellington Wall’ mural.”

Having spent months creating the wall, Mr Mason attracted a lot of positive attention when painting on air crews, planes, huts, radio operators as well as the NAAFI wagon.

Mrs Samuels said: “The painting has exceeded our wildest dreams.

“Colin has had many people come along and chat to him during the last few months whilst he has been painting. They have been fascinated by the content of the mural and watching the progress as the artwork emerged.

“This is a unique memorial to all those brave service men and women who flew from RAF Feltwell, and it is very important to keep the history alive.

“We hope that when customers are enjoying a meal in the restaurant or a drink in the beer garden they will enjoy looking at the wall.”