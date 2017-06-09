Aw Shucks! Tom headlines free Thornham fest

There’s a brand new and free music and food event this weekend – and it features multi-platinum selling Tom Hingley, formerly of rock band The Inspiral Carpets.

Shuck-Fest takes place at Shuck’s in Drove Orchards, Thornham – with free music on the menu from mid-day-8pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Tom is headlining on Saturday night. He has had 11 top 40 singles and five top 20 albums and will be performing acoustically all his old hits, plus his recent solo material.

Other acts performing include nine-piece funk act The Wise Naive, the Georgia Shackleton Trio, Jackdaw, Sacred Nations, Half Price Drinks, Yuba Creek, Drew Girling, Decades, Emily and Jamie – and many more.

Shucks At The Yurt and Twisted Melon Promotions have joined forces to stage the festival.

The event opens at midday on Saturday with a packed menu that includes a barbecue (weather permitting), an oyster bar, Pimms and Prosecco bar, as well as Shuck’s regular dishes – Ghurka Curry, Ramen Bowl, Linguine Vongole and the fabulous Shuck’s burgers!

The Drove Orchards site includes over 40 acres of orchards, a farm shop, fishmonger, garden nursery, art gallery, lifestyle shopping including Bells and Whistles, Nelle DK and Joyful Living and Shuck’s plus Eric’s.

There’s something for everyone at Drove Orchards, just off the A149 coast road between Holme and Thornham.

You can also wander round the heritage orchards – there are over 160 varieties of apples and pears and around 120 of these are East Anglian heritage varieties.

And you can pick your own apples, pears and soft fruits in season and even stay on site at the ‘Wild Luxury’ glamping.