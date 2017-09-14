Award success blooms for West Norfolk groups

Community groups and businesses around West Norfolk have plenty to celebrate today after scooping a total of eight awards in this year’s Anglia in Bloom competition.

The results have been announced at a ceremony in Gorleston today with Hunstanton again leading the way for our area.

The Walks park.

The resort was given a gold award and named as the winner of the category for coastal communities with up to 35,000 residents.

And the town’s Golden Lion was given a silver gilt in the best hotel section.

Elsewhere, Lynn claimed a gold award in the large town category, but missed out on the overall prize to Bury St Edmunds, which was also named as the best overall entry in the competition.

Downham also won gold in the small town section, for towns with between 2,500 and 6,000 residents, while South Wootton was awarded a silver gilt in the same category.

South Wootton in Bloom committee members with Anglia in Bloom judges George Dawson, centre, and David White, far right.

There was also a silver gilt rating for Swaffham in the town category, along with a special award for the Escape project, for its gardens for people with special needs.

And the Live and Let Live in Downham won silver in the best public house category.

A total of 50 gold awards were presented across the region this year and officials said several entrants were close to being named as the overall winners.

But George Dawson, chairman of the Anglia In Bloom judges, said: “A community is a winner as soon as it enters into the campaign.

West Norfolk Council employees, left, with Downham Market Rotary Club and In Bloom members on the right. Photo: submitted.

“No matter what the British climate throws at us the entrants in Anglia in Bloom take it all in their stride and make the areas where they live better places. May it long continue.”

Hunstanton will find out how it fared in this year’s Britain in Bloom competition when the winners are announced at a ceremony in Llandudno on October 28.

The Anglia finalists for next year’s national contest will be announced at its autumn seminar in Dunstable on November 9.