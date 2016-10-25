Award-winning pub at Downham Market train station closes after rent increase

An award-winning micropub located on platform one of Downham train station has closed after a rent increase.

Owners of The Railway Arms, who also run The Fenland Express cafe on the platform, have closed the business just months after it won a regional Campaign For Real Ale (CAMRA) award.

A statement which was displayed at the pub on Monday (October 24) said: “The Railway Arms and Fenland Express are closed. Further to a proposed rent increase, which we regard as excessive and which in our view would adversely affect the viability of the business, we have reluctantly taken the decision to cease trading with immediate effect.

“We wish to thank all of our customers and staff (past and present) for their loyalty and support over the past seven years.”

A number of people have expressed their upset regarding the situation, including GQ’s literary editor Olivia Cole.

She tweeted a picture of the statement and said: “A difficult start to the week. Searching for a bacon sandwich, very sad to find this news from #TheRailwayArms.”

The Railway Arms at Downham Market train station ANL-161025-192424001

She further said: “For anyone that didn’t have the pleasure, #TheRailwayArms was one of the UK’s few remaining platform micropubs, with a cafe, newspapers, and an honesty book bar. Please don’t say it sounds like it belongs in another century. That was part of the charm #SaveTheRailwayArms.”

Similarly, transport consultant David Emmerson tweeted: “Triple rent rise closes award-winning Downham Market station cafe and micropub. Bad day for privatisation & @GNRailUK @transportgovuk”