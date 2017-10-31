Awards recognise excellence of commerce in West Norfolk

West Norfolk Council says it is delighted to be working in partnership with the Lynn News to continue the long tradition of celebrating local business success through the Mayor’s Business Awards.

Originally established in 1989 by the then mayor, Cllr Les Daubney, the awards provide the perfect opportunity for local businesses to showcase their success.

In addition to supporting the overall awards, the council sponsors the Mayor’s Business of the Year Award.

This prestigious award acknowledges businesses that have made a noteworthy achievement during the last year or during a period culminating in the last year.

Peter Hodson, cabinet member for performance, said: “As a businessman myself, it is a great honour for me to be involved in these awards.

“Thriving businesses are vital to our local economy and it is only right that we recognise and acknowledge the contribution that they make.

“The innovation and entrepreneurship demonstrated by many of our local businesses in these challenging times, is something that we should all applaud.

“I am looking forward to reading the nominations and hopefully meeting some of the nominees through this process.”

The borough council’s panel of judges, which will be led by the mayor, Carol Bower, will be looking for evidence to support each application.

Mrs Bower said: “I would strongly urge businesses, both large and small, to take part.

“We want to hear about the challenges they have faced and overcome and what innovations they have used.

“We want to acknowledge and celebrate local business success stories, but we can’t if we don’t receive nomination forms.

“I am personally looking forward to learning about the best examples of business talent that we have in west Norfolk.

“You or your business could win a prestigious award which could give just the boost you need.”

The winner of the Mayor’s Business of the Year Award will be the business that can demonstrate strong performance in areas including:

- Marketing, promotion and growth;

- Use of innovation and development of new products and services;

- Growth of new markets and customer base at home or abroad;

- Management, training and development of staff;

- Control and management of business performance;

- Use of good practice in environmental sustainability.

To enter, complete the online entry forms which you will find at www.mayorsbusinessawards.co.uk