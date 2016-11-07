Awareness raised by Rotary Club of King’s Lynn

The Rotary Club of King’s Lynn has just celebrated its 90th Anniversary, but its presence is frequently overlooked despite the fact the over the years a huge amount of money has been raised for deserving causes.

In 1925, under the aegis of the then mayor, prominent business and professional members of the town came together in the Globe Hotel to form a Rotary Club, which they did and in the intervening years they were the sponsors of eight new Rotary Clubs in the surrounding area.

Membership is the lifeblood of an active Rotary Club and whilst in recent times the number of members has remained steady and the average age has dropped, there has always been the need to encourage men and women who share the wish to help others to consider joining Rotary.

On Monday, October 17, the club organised an Awareness of Rotary event at which there were six representatives of charities supported in the past year, plus 16 guests who had expressed interest in the work of Rotary.

Club’s president Michael Pellizzaro welcomed the guests and the immediate past president Keith Boyce gave an outline of how the £43,000 the club had raised in his year had been used to support deserving causes, which was responded to by Edward Beale, managing director of training specialists Poultec which had received over £8,000 for the purchase of three speedway bikes for the use of trainee and apprentice riders.

A presentation relating to the history of Rotary and of the Rotary Club of King’s Lynn in particular was given by the Club’s Press Officer which was followed by question time and a buffet.

Of the guests, several expressed interest in being invited to join Rotary and one of which will, during the next week or so, be inducted as a new member.