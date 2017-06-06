Babingley members create happy memories

After a year fundraising activities, Babingley Social Club members and committee were able to present a cheque for £1,138 to The Happy Memories group, which is for dementia suffers and their carers.

The club chose Happy Memories as their past chairman Don Waters suffers with vascular dementia, but has a great time attending events that the Happy Memories group run.

The money was raised by holding monthly quiz nights, race nights, raffles and donated barrels of beer from the brewery Greene King.

The picture shows members of both clubs, and club treasurer Ruth Fox, in the stripes, presenting the cheque to Sue Carter, chairman of Happy Memories group.

Picture: SUBMITTED