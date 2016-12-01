Baden Powell back home in Terrington St John

The reconstructed Baden Powell fishing boat arrived back home in West Norfolk on Wednesday afternoon after travelling from Essex where it has been undergoing restoriation.

The boat is a double-ended cockler built at the Worfolk boatyard by the River Ouse in Lynn in 1901. It is the last remaining of its kind. A huge restoration project has seen her completely rebuilt with the aim of putting her back on the water in Lynn next April.

The boat has been at St Osyth, where all her timbers have been replaced. On Wednesday it made the trip by transporter up the A12, A140 and A47 to Butterman’s Farm in Terrington St John, where the final part of this phase of the restoration will be undertaken. That includes fitting a reconditioned engine.

Supporters gathered at the farm to welcome the boat back. The cost of the project is thought to come in at about £200,000. A £76,000 Lottery grant has been secured but if you would like to donate go to www. floatourboat.co.uk/