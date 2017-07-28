Baden Powell set to return to its element in King's Lynn

The Baden Powell

The double-headed cockler built in 1900 will leave the barn where the finishing touches are being put to its reconstruction in Terrington St John on a low loader.

Carter Haulage will take her by road to Lynn docks and she will be craned into the water, about 25 years after her predecessor was lifted out of the Fisher Fleet at the end of her working life.

The ‘new’ boat has been rebuilt to floating trim thanks to an on-going project financed by a large number of local people and the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Since 2011 a team of volunteers led by Tim Clayton has been working one day a week – and many more recently – to ensure the success of the project.

A Heritage Lottery Fund grant of £76,000 meant professional help could be brought in, and Brian Kennell and his team of boatbuilders at St Osyth Boatyard in Essex ensured the hull was rebuilt in a way that Walter Worfolk would have approved.

It was Walter who built the original 33ft long boat on the River Nar in South Lynn in 1899/1900, and the first owners, the Cook family, who named her Baden Powell after the Boer War hero.

It was originally hoped to salvage some of the original materials used to build the boat, but its condition meant that it has been a total rebuild with iroko wood rather than Norfolk larch used for the hull.

Here’s how the day is scheduled to run:

n From 7.30am transfer of the boat to a low-loader and haulage to the docks.

n 11am to noon: craning her from the low-loader into the water.

n 1pm celebration of re-entry into her proper element.

The Baden Powell will offer passengers a new perspective on how important the fishing and maritime industries have been to the prosperity of Lynn since early times.

Baden Powell will be docked until Heritage Open Day, Sunday, September 10, when she’ll be coming out into the river for a welcome party at the pontoons near Hanse House and Marriott’s Warehouse.