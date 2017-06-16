Ball launches countdown to Festival Too

Supporters of Lynn’s annual Festival Too music extravaganza have gathered for its annual ball.

Members of the event’s organising committee are pictured above during the fundraiser, which was held at South Runcton on Saturday night.

There are now just two weeks to go until this year’s festival gets underway with the traditional evening of music and fireworks in King’s Staithe Square on Saturday, July 1.

Five packed evenings of entertainment will then be staged in the Tuesday Market Place from July 7 to 15, featuring top name acts including Busted, KT Tunstall, Space and Musical Youth. MLNF17AF06086