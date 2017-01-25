Bar Man, by Jeff Hoyle, January 24, 2017

Every year, local CAMRA members are invited to vote for their favourite Norfolk beers.

Invariably, I seem to choose some variation of beers from Beeston brewery, Norfolk Brewhouse’s Moongazer range and Jo Cs ales.

Perhaps it is because these are located towards the west of the county when compared with most of the Norfolk brewers, or perhaps it is that, over the years, I have visited all of the breweries and been impressed not only with the beers themselves, but also the people producing them.

It is with some sadness, therefore, that I read of the end of production of Jo Cs beers.

Unlike some breweries that have disappeared, it is not a result of being unable to make a go of the enterprise. In fact it is the opposite.

Jo Coubrough is the wife of the flying kiwi chef, Chris Coubrough, who has had a number of pubs around Norfolk, and currently runs the Crown in Wells and the Ship in Brancaster.

Jo originally brewed the beer for these pubs, spending one day every two weeks on what was little more than a hobby.

The beers became very popular, and won several awards, including gold awards at the Norwich beer festival in 2014 and 2015 and also Peterborough Beer Festival in 2014.

The increasing demand for the beers in the free trade resulted in an increasing workload at the brewery, which became a full-time job and, in the end, unsustainable.

So farewell to Norfolk Kiwi, Bitter Old Bustard and Knot Just Another IPA, which are, in my opinion, three of the best beers ever brewed in the county.

The story does not end there, however, as the brewery in West Barsham, north of Fakenham, will continue under new ownership.

Boudicca Brewing Company is taking over, having already had use of the facilities to brew its beer on a contract basis.

It is an interesting development, as the founders – Simon St Ruth, Helen St Ruth and Emma Pinder – are committed to producing vegan beer.

I am not familiar with their beers, but the head brewer, Andy Mitchell, is hugely experienced and once ran the only organic brewery in Norfolk, Spectrum brewery.

Some might remember their Old Stoatwobbler, which was once described as “probably the best vegan beer in Britain”, so my expectations are high.

A few years ago, there was an attempt to start up a farmers’ market at the football ground, which attracted a stall selling bottled beer.

This initiative was apparently scuppered when someone discovered that there was an ancient charter which prohibited any competition with the Tuesday and Saturday markets.

Given that there seem to be stalls in the streets selling stuff every day of the week, perhaps the time is ripe for another attempt to create a specialist market for the best of local products, including beer.