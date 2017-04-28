Barroway Drove history group raises funds for memorial

Visitors to Barroway Drove History Group’s open afternoon on Sunday found out more about the group’s work and their plans for the future.

The afternoon, held at Barroway Drove Village Hall, saw residents invited to look at old photos and raise money for a new war memorial.

Group member Vicki Howling said: “The afternoon went really well and we had lots of people there.”

She said that more than £170 was raised for the memorial, which it is hoped will be erected next year.

To find out more about the group, call Mrs Howling on 01366 382380.

Pictured are, from left: Kay Beckett, Geoff Beckett, Lynne Kharod, Janice Thompson and Vicki Howling.

MLNF17AF04405