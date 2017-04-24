Basket bonanza for Swaffham Lions

Swaffham Lions held their annual Easter basket competition

There was a record 25 egg baskets distributed to the pubs and clubs of Swaffham and the surrounding villages and the total raised for Lions good causes was an excellent £1,100.

One of the lucky winners was the new Vicar of Swaffham,the Reverend Janet Allan and her husband James, who bought their ticket from Jill Creed, the owner of Just Hair.

Janet is the first lady vicar in Swaffham, which coincides with the first Swaffham Lions lady president Pam Tallon, who will take office from July 1. Picture: SUBMITTED