Battle of Britain to be honoured in service in Downham Market

The heroes of the infamous Battle of Britain of the Second World War are to be remembered at a service and parade in Downham on Sunday.

The service is from 10.45am for a 11am start at the town’s war memorial on the corner of Church Road and Priory Road, opposite the Post Office Collection Office.

Members of RAF Marham, Downham Air Cadets, Royal British Legion and the town’s mayor Marion Ross are all expected to attend the event to commemorate the war campaign which lasted from July to October in 1940.

It comes after the anniversary of the so-called Battle of Britain Day on Thursday, which marked 76 years since the large-scale aerial battle between the German Luftwaffe and the British RAF.

It is widely regarded as the day on which the UK won the Battle of Britain, although the campaign did not end until October 31 1940.