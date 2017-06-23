Bawsey parking danger as sun comes out in King’s Lynn

Cars produced a potential accident hotspot as motorists parked-up to enjoy the weekend’s warm weather at Bawsey Country Park.

The stretch of road between Mintlyn Crematorium and Ashwicken was clogged with parked vehicles - forcing road users to cross solid white lines in the possible face of on coming traffic.

The section of road was designated as a clearway last year, which prohibits anybody from stopping on the carriageway and verges.

The order has been well-publicised and numerous warning signs have been posted.

But, despite that, drivers continue to park illegally in the area, mostly to visit the adjoining woodland and lakes.

A local resident, who asked not to be named, said: “Every weekend, particularly during good weather, motorists are parking on the roadside and verges while they take a trip into the Bawsey Country Park.

“The area is fantastic to visit but the numbers of people driving there are causing a road safety problem that will soon result in a tragic accident.”

The Parking Operations team from West Norfolk Council are responsible for enforcing parking and they have been very busy over recent weeks, ticketing many vehicles that have been dangerously and illegally parked.

“The trouble is, that although someone may be in receipt of a ticket for a parking offence, whilst they are still in the Country Park, presumably ignorant of the fact that their day out has cost them a parking fine, their car remains on the highway causing a hazard,” said the resident.

West Norfolk Council and Norfolk County Council have now issued a joint warning to drivers - if they park illegally on the B1145 at Bawsey they risk a penalty, and may face a day in court.

Chief Inspector Ed Brown said: “We recognise that something needs to be done.

“Police will consider enforcement options around vehicles left in a dangerous position or causing an obstruction to the highway and will not hesitate to use our powers to remove vehicles causing a danger to other road users.

“These measures will include increasing our presence in the area particularly over the weekend when it appears most of these parking issues occur.

“We will be working with partners and the landowner to hopefully find a longer term solution to this problem.”