Bazaar and plant sale boost Holme church funds

Stalls filled the village hall at Holme on Bank Holiday Monday with a range of goods made by local craftspeople.

The village’s annual bazaar featured a host of goods for sale, ranging from metalcraft to handmade cards, and lamps to pottery.

Holme Village Bazaar Linda Bowman, left, and Janet Loversidge at the plant sale

Organiser Mary Rutland said: “We’ve got 14 stalls offering a huge variety of handmade goods plus the bookstall which is always very popular.

“The rental from stands and the proceeds from the books and raffle all go to the Help Holme Church group.”

Just down the road from the hall at Berkeley House, Janet Loversidge hosted the two day plant sale that runs alongside the bazaar.

Assisted by Linda Bowman, the stall was about two-thirds full of perennials that had come from the Berkeley House garden, which along with others will be open under the National Gardens Scheme on July 2.

The remainder of the plants, some of which had been specially grown from seed for the event, were donated.

Mrs Liveridge said: “We did really well on Sunday with lots of big spenders, so it was very successful.”