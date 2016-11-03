‘Be good to your heart,’ say officials

Heart health is at the centre of a ‘takeover’ week by the region’s ambulance service to help avoid health conditions escalating into a need for 999 help.

It comes after the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) announced that there were 1,814 cardiac arrest calls in Norfolk in the 2015/2016 period, which is a 13 per cent increase on the previous year.

A cardiac arrest, when a person has stopped breathing with no heart beat and is unconscious, needs immediate life-saving care such as cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and a defibrillator.

The Trust is urging people to think about prevention being better than a cure by making some simple lifestyle choices to help their long-term health and reduce the number of cardiac emergencies.

People are being urged to: adopted a healthy balanced diet; eat plenty of fruit and vegetables and lower salt intake; drink no more than 14 units of alcohol a week; stay active by doing a recommended 150 minutes of exercise a week; and quit smoking.

The service has a cardiac care week until Sunday to encourage people to look after their heart.