Beach safety campaign set up in memory of Hunstanton PCSO re-launched for summer

A beach safety initiative established in memory of a Hunstanton-based police community support officer is being re-launched for the summer.

The Sandi the Starfish initiative was launched three years ago in an effort to help return children to their families if they become separated while at the seaside.

The scheme was originally the idea of Hunstanton-based PCSO Sandi Greenacre, who was killed in a road collision in 2013 and is returning to our coasts again this summer.

Sgt Tom Stead, of Norfolk Ppolice, said: “We see lots of families who come to enjoy the beaches during the summer holidays, and occasionally a child can wander off or become disorientated as they are playing.

“Although the vast majority of missing children are found very quickly it is still a traumatic experience for all the family.”

The scheme’s flag will be displayed on Hunstanton’s sea front throughout the summer as a place for families to meet if they become separated.

The project also provides wristbands with space to write on a parent’s mobile phone number, so they can be contacted when their child has been found.