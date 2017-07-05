Beachamwell remembers Arthur

A music and beer festival near Beachamwell helped to both raise money and spread the message that sport leads to a healthy life last weekend.

It was a £5-a-tent camping weekend with all the facilities in an away-from-it-all setting in the 40- acre forested Larchwood.

Jackie Mason (centre) greets one group of supporters, from left - Steve and Caroline Gander, Keith Large and Anne Fletcher MLNF17PB07589

Promoted by Moth in a China Shop, and organised by Jackie Mason, the charity was started in 2015 to mark the tragic death of 21-year-old Arthur Mason, the son of her husband Hugh, in a farming accident in Fincham.

He was a keen sportsman and enjoyed playing rugby. “We wanted something positive to come out of his life,” said Mrs Mason.

The charity promotes healthy living by offering support and education to all age groups and is active in schools and universities.

Since then the charity has gone from strength to strength and is now involved in activities across the country.

“For example, at a Birmingham boys’ school, Eden Boy’s school, they had to walk 45 minutes to a rugby field to play rugby so we bought them a mini-bus,” said Mrs Mason.

The charity’s supporters help fund such schemes. At the weekend 39 rugby-playing cyclists and friends from Cheltenham in Gloucester turned up having spent three days on a sponsored ride to Norfolk.“We don’t yet know how much they have raised,” said Mrs Mason. “But last year it was £10,000.”

Music was provided by Old Wild Rovers, Senior Memento and Geoff, with karaoke sessions thrown in.

The next fundraising is Film in the Wood on Saturday, September 2, with an open-air screening of Top Gun.