Beachside baptisms in Hunstanton

A large crowd gathered on Hunstanton’s Promenade on Sunday afternoon to witness three baptisms on the beach.

Rev Sam Abramian from Union Church in the town stood on the sea wall with a loud-hailer and called people to join in with prayers and songs before inviting Michelle Leeson, Simon Parry-Jones and Tony Hopkins to speak about why they had made the decision to be baptised.

Sea Baptisms at Hunstanton Simon Parry-Jones is baptised by Rev Sam and Steve Tong supports.

Supported by Sandy Nizol and Steve Tong from Union Church, they made their way onto the beach and were totally immersed in the waves by Rev Abramian. Each emerged to loud applause.