Bearts of Stowbridge car wash raises £1,114 for Cancer Research UK

Bearts of Stowbridge in Lynn held a charity car wash on Friday, to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

Debbie Britton of Bearts of Stowbridge said: “We managed to raise £1,114 this year. We hold a car wash every year, and we raised £900 last year and £800 the year before that.

“We hope to top our amount next year. We also held a raffle in store.”

Pictured are, Daniel Cole, Debbie Britton, Stephen Brighton at Bearts of Stowbridge. mlnf17mf010098