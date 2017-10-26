Search

Bearts of Stowbridge car wash raises £1,114 for Cancer Research UK

Bearts of Stowbridge King's Lynn Holds Charity Car Wash IAO Cancer UK.Pictured FLtoR Daniel Cole. Debbie Britton. Stephen Brighton. at Bearts Stowbridge.
Bearts of Stowbridge in Lynn held a charity car wash on Friday, to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

Debbie Britton of Bearts of Stowbridge said: “We managed to raise £1,114 this year. We hold a car wash every year, and we raised £900 last year and £800 the year before that.

“We hope to top our amount next year. We also held a raffle in store.”

