Beat the winter blues

People from across Norfolk are being urged to follow some simple steps such as keeping warm, eating well and talking to friends and family to help them beat the blues this winter.

Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) is issuing the advice following the busy Christmas period, when people can feel down or have a low mood.

Top tips include getting out and about and enjoying as much natural daylight as possible and taking exercise to keep energy levels up, which can have a positive impact on emotions.

In addition, experts at NSFT are also urging anyone who needs extra support to manage stress, anxiety or depression to get in touch with its Wellbeing services.

A wide range of help is available, including workshops and classes, telephone support, group therapies and counselling. Or contact your GP.

NSFT is issuing the following advice to people:

* Keep active – take a walk in the middle of the day, when there is most light

* Get outdoors – make the most of the brightest times of day to get some fresh air

* Wear warm clothes and keep warm with hot drinks and food

* Eat healthily – a balanced diet with boost your mood and give you more energy

* Start a new hobby – keep your mind active and give yourself something to concentrate on

* Socialise with friends and family

* Talk to other people – get in touch with NSFT’s Wellbeing services, which offer lots of options for people to improve their mood

Wellbeing Norfolk and Waveney provide a range of support for people with common mental health and emotional issues, such as low mood, depression or stress

Anyone aged 16 and over can self-refer by visiting www.wellbeingnands.co.uk or call 0300 123 1503.