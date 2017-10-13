Beautiful: The South coming to Hunstanton

The South (featuring former members of The Beautiful South) are coming to Hunstanton’s Princess Theatre on Friday, November 17.

When great British pop institution, The Beautiful South, split in 2007, some members of the band didn’t feel ready to hang up their microphones or instruments just yet.

The South feature former members of The Beautiful South including singer Alison Wheeler and lifelong sax player Gaz Birtles.

Since original singer, Dave Hemingway, left the group earlier this year, Gaz has now moved across to vocal duties.

They play the songs made famous by The Beautiful South and bring back the full flavour and excitement with the nine-piece live band.

With the reshuffle complete, The South are a full team again and raring to go!

Their live show promises to celebrate and perform the classic Beautiful South songs – A Little Time (the number one single), Perfect 10, Rotterdam, Old Red Eyes Is Back, Good as Gold, Don’t Marry Her.

All performed live, and many more, the songs span an impressive 20-year career, starting in 1989! Come on! Let’s Carry On… Regardless!

The South are: Alison Wheeler (vocals), Gaz Birtles (vocals), Phil Barton (guitars), Steve Nutter (bass), Dave Anderson (drums), Karl Brown (percussion), Gareth John (trumpet), Su Robinson (sax), and Andy Price (keys).

They’re embarking on a 12-date autumn UK tour and will be at the Princess Theatre in Hunstanton on Friday, November 17.

For more information on The South visit the following website http://www.thesouth.co.uk

For ticket details and to book, contact the Princess Theatre box office on 01485 532252 or go online at www.princesshunstanton.co.uk