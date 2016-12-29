Become a blood donor in West Norfolk

NHS Blood and Transplant are appealing to residents in West Norfolk to make a New Year resolution by becoming a blood donor.

Donors help save lives and by giving up just an hour of time you could save or improve up to three lives.

Proud (43 per cent), helpful (42 per cent) and happy (38 per cent) are the words people chose to describe how they felt in an online survey after their most recent donation.

Mike Stredder, director of blood donation at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “The New Year has traditionally been a time when people think about giving things up.

“This year we’re asking people in Norfolk to make a new kind of resolution and register to give blood. Or if you’ve already done so but haven’t managed to donate, we’d love to welcome you to one of our sessions in 2017.

“It’s easy to sign up to become a blood donor and book an appointment, online, via an app or on the phone. Each donation can potentially save up to three lives.”

Potential donors should check the donation criteria on the blood.co.uk website. While people currently need to wait four months after a new tattoo or piercing, there are no specific criteria preventing smokers or vegetarians from donating.

NHS Blood and Transplant always needs first time donors to replace those who can’t donate any more, and to ensure we have the right mix of blood groups to meet patient needs.

More than half of the current blood donors are aged over 45 and by becoming a blood donor you can help ensure that patients have access to the blood they need, when they need it.