Beer festival gets in the spirit at Roydon

The Union Jack pub, in Roydon, has once again held its Easter beer festival, only this time there was something new to enjoy for the customers who were attending.

People who went to the event were able to indulge in a wide selection of gins, which is a first for the festival, as well as a collection of fine ales to celebrate the Easter bank holiday weekend. Trevor Barlow has owned the pub for 15 years and was pleased with how well the festival went. He said: “It was very successful. The gin went down very well and I will look to do that again in our August festival.

“The most people in at one time was probably 70 and we’re only a small pub. Thank you to the musicians and the customers who supported us.”

The pub, located near Lynn, won the West Norfolk CAMRA pub of the year for the second time back in 2012 and became the Union Jack pub in 2005, reverting back to its previous name, before it became the Blacksmith’s Arms in the 1990s.

The picture above shows pub owner Trevor enjoying a drink outside the Union Jack, on Station Road in Roydon.

