Bellringers in Gaywood honour the lives of the First World War fallen

Bellringers in Gaywood are remembering the lives of fallen First World War servicemen from the area in a special way.

Since 2014, the Gaywood Bellringers have been honouring the lives of those who made the ultimate sacrifice with 100 tolls ringing out for every year since they died.

Bell ringing for 3 parishioners who died on April 19th 1917, Private Sidney Herbert English (1/5 Battalion Norfolk), Sergeant Leslie Claude Burn (1st Battalion Norfolk), Private Robert William Hall (1/5 Battalion Norfolk).

Tower captain Eoin Russell said: “It’s the centenary of the First World War, and one of our ringers noticed that this was something a church in Aylsham was doing.

“I also read in the log book from the 1900s – the bells were installed in 1906 – that somebody was ringing them at midday each day during the war.

“It was a lot of effort all through that time. It was suggested that we follow suit.”

On Wednesday, Mr Russell was joined by fellow bellringer Christopher Simpson, of Fakenham Parish Church, to mark 100 years since three parishioners died.

Private Sidney Herbert English, Sergeant Leslie Claude Burn and Private Robert William Hall were all remembered by 100 tolls at the church.

Mr Russell said: “Each year there have been more and more deaths which we have marked.”

The church held a First World War exhibition in the summer of 2014, supported by the Imperial War Museum, which listed the parishioners who had made the ultimate sacrifice during the international conflict.

Bellringer Arthur Skinner said: “The Gaywood Bellringers thought it would be a fitting tribute to acknowledge those sacrifices by tolling the tenor, half-muffled, on the centennial anniversary of each parishioner’s death.

St Faith's Church at Gaywood

“We thought there may be distant relatives of those servicemen and women who would like to be made aware of this ceremony.

“They would be very welcome to come and sit in the grounds of the church and listen to the tenor being tolled.”

These ceremonies will be taking place until November next year, which will mark 100 years since the conflict ended.

The bellringers are planning on having a special ringing occasion to celebrate this.

The group are also always looking for people who would like to learn how to ring and to join them.

Mr Russell said: “If you take it up, it does become addictive. It’s wonderful.”

For more information on attending a ceremony or joining the bellringers, email: gaywoodbells@gmail.com.