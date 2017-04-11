Benefit gig to celebrate life of popular West Norfolk artist

A popular West Norfolk artist will be remembered at a benefit gig in Lynn on Sunday.

Robin Elvin, who was famous for his paintings of numerous leading figures, died in December 2015 and money raised in his memory will go to Cancer Research.

David Moyes, who has organised the fundraiser, was a good friend of Robin’s, and said this year would have marked his 60th birthday.

He said: “He was a good friend of many – he played with lots of local bands.

“He was an immensely popular guy. I have known him for many years – about 20 or 30 – thanks to various jam sessions.”

They really became close when they discovered that had a mutual love of the band Black Sabbath.

“We played in tribute of them – that’s where our friendship really kicked off, but it was short-lived I’m afraid because of when he got cancer.”

The ‘Robin Elvin Remembered’ event will start at 4pm at Bar Red on Norfolk Street and run until close.

Admission is by donation, but a contribution of £5 is suggested.

The running order of bands is as follows: DNA, Red Zebra, a jam session of Black Sabbath numbers, Mind the Gap, After Hours, and The Glam Band.

David said: “Robin would have absolutely loved what we are doing – he loved his music. He was every bit as good a guitarist as he was an artist.”

A large print photo of Robin, which will be on display during the gig, will also be auctioned off at the fundraiser to raise money for the cancer charity.

Robin, who was born in Birmingham and brought up in West Norfolk, taught himself to paint as a child and made his name with paintings of famous figures including Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer before their wedding, Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix, Sir Ian Botham, George Best and Bobby Moore.

For more information, visit the event page on Facebook or the fundraising page on JustGiving called ‘Robin Elvin Remembered’.