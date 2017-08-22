Beryl shows it’s never too late to fly high for Swaffham hospice

A fundraiser has shown that you’re never too old to reach for the skies.

Beryl Perkins has taken off in a glider to help raise hundreds of pounds for the Swaffham and Litcham Home Hospice.

Beryl, 80, has herself been supported by the hospice in her own fights against cancer and sight problems.

But that didn’t stop her heading to Banbury in Oxfordshire for the flight, which was cut short when the glider’s winch broke on its initial take-off attempt.

That meant Beryl was only able to enjoy a birds-eye view for seven minutes instead of the planned 15, though her effort has still raised £235 for the charity.

Hospice co-ordinator Wendy Martin paid tribute to Beryl’s “amazing sense of adventure and love of life”, as well as the support of her friends and family.

She said: “She is truly an inspiration to us all, and we thank her most sincerely for her wonderful effort.”

The hospice does receive some NHS funding for its work to provide practical and emotional support for people living with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses within Swaffham, Litcham and surrounding villages.

But they still need to raise around £100,000 a year from public donations in order to cover the costs of their services, which are provided free at the point of use.