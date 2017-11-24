Bespak team in King’s Lynn support Movember campaign

Dozens of staff at the Bespak factory in North Lynn have been giving their razors a break by taking part in the Movember charity campaign.

A total of 41 workers are taking part in the initiative, which aims to support men suffering from prostate cancer, testicular cancer and mental health issues.

They were inspired to take on the cause by two of their colleagues, who have lived with prostate and testicular cancer themselves, and are hoping to raise around £1,000 for the charity.

Staff also recently marked the 25th annual International Men’s Day with female staff wearing a tie or braces for the day, and donating to Movember.

All Bespak staff have also been invited to attend a men’s health awareness session in association with their charity of the year, ‘Big C’.

Donations to support the Bespak team’s efforts can be made by searching for Flash Your Tash at www.movember.com.

Picture: submitted