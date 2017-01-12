Best sight baa none at Snettisham Park

The weather forecasts may be warning of snow and freezing temperatures, but a West Norfolk farm has seen the first signs of spring.

This picture shows the first lambs of the season to be born at Snettisham Park.

The Texel twins arrived on Tuesday and are among around 800 that are expected to be born there during the lambing season, which runs until mid-April.

The farm is due to reopen to visitors on Monday.

