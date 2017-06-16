Bid to build new access roads off restricted King’s Lynn road

Plans for three new access routes to be built off a Lynn road whose use is currently limited to buses, cyclists and pedestrians have been published.

The proposals for the southern end of Hardings Way would also allow for the bus gate that is lowered to enable them to use the route to be moved.

Planning documents say West Norfolk Council has asked for the scheme to enable further development to take place in the area.

But a borough spokesman yesterday insisted the application was not connected to ongoing work to draw up redevelopment proposals for the town’s riverfront.

She said: “My understanding is that we have some parcels of land in that area that if opened up with suitable access, could be considered for development.”

Proposals for the redevelopment of the riverfront are expected to be published shortly, after three options were outlined late last year.

Some of the options included moving the barriers at both ends of Hardings Way, to enable vehicular access to future housing developments.

But opponents, including some councillors and environmental campaigners, are worried developments in the area could see the route being opened up for all traffic to use.