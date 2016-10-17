Bid to re-open King’s Lynn incinerator inquiry defeated by one vote

A bid to re-open an inquiry into the controversial Lynn incinerator proposal has been defeated today by a single vote.

Campaigners have demanded that a probe into Norfolk County Council’s handling of the scheme, which was launched two years ago, should resume after the previous investigator said he could not produce a balanced report.

But councillors voted 37 to 36, with two abstentions, against the idea at a meeting in Norwich this morning.

The fate of the investigation has been in doubt ever since the man appointed to conduct it, former councillor Stephen Revell, told council chiefs in June he could complete the task, because of a lack of co-operation.

Council leaders have called for the matter to be closed and attention to focus on how the county deals with its waste in future.

But critics say that leaves the authority open to accusations of a cover-up and insist the investigation must be completed.

A motion was jointly lodged by West Norfolk representatives John Dobson, Alexandra Kemp and Richard Bird, alongside Liberal Democrat Tim East and the Green Party’s Richard Bearman ahead of today’s meeting.

It called for the inquiry to be restarted and a report completed by March 1, 2017.

It said: “In those few cases where parties to the Inquiry have declined to give evidence, the missing information should be derived from the council’s records.”

And it calls for managing director Wendy Thomson to recommend lessons that should be learned.

However, members ultimately voted on an amended motion which called for the authority to ask the Local Government Association to appoint an independent person to lead the probe instead.