Bid to stop future King’s Lynn burner scheme lost

A fresh bid to stop any future attempt to revive plans for a waste incinerator on the edge of Lynn has been rejected.

A motion calling for the Saddlebow site at the centre of the ill-fated project to be removed from the county’s waste plan was defeated at a Norfolk County Council meeting on Monday.

The call was led by local representative Alexandra Kemp, who argued that current assurances were insufficient to stop a similar scheme being proposed in the future.

The authority has already made a commitment not to pursue incineration as a waste disposal method and an asset plan listing it as a site for that form of treatment has been amended.

And opponents insist that the lessons of the saga have already been learned.

But Miss Kemp said it was “essential” that the plan was brought in line with council policy in what she called a “triple lock” on the site.

She said of the vote: “What message does that send out to the electorate?”

Meanwhile, a separate motion, which called for a report on why government warnings over the project were ignored, was also defeated.

The call followed the decision to abandon an inquiry into what went wrong with the incinerator project when the man appointed to conduct it, Stephen Revell, said he could not produce a balanaced report because of a lack of co-operation.