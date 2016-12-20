Big Eye, December 20, 2016

For those trying to maintain some sort of vague interest in the weirdly irrelevant world of Westminster and our political leaders, it must have come as a bit of a shock to realise just how far removed from reality these people have managed to elevate themselves above the hoi polloi. I’m talking about this last week in Westminster when all hell broke loose after the PM chose to flaunt her obvious wealth in the faces of the ‘JAM’s. This unfortunate acronym was dreamed-up for those in our society who ‘just about manage’ and toil below the political radar grimly ploughing through their lives trying to keep their heads above water. So, what was Mrs May’s colossal ‘faux-pas’? Leather trousers! Yep, our Prime Minister managed to aggravate almost everybody you can shake a stick at by turning up at a photo-shoot in a pair of £1000 leather trousers. Obviously, this is a free country and as PM she can pretty much do as she likes whilst she’s stalking up and down the hall at 10 Downing Street but with a staggeringly poor display of judgement she chose, in a time of chaotic financial meltdown, to cock a snook at the downtrodden and stick two fingers up to rest of us. It would be fair to say that if my daily newspaper hadn’t pointed out her sartorial extravagance I might not have realised her trendy keks weren’t just a bit of cheapo vinyl “Primarni”, but the real deal with a stratospheric price tag to match.

It’s not the flippin’ trousers that bug me so much as the fact that when push comes to shove and her political wishes have all been granted, her first thought is to display her queenly status with the sort of stuff your average punter would be spluttering over if faced with that stupendous price tag in a Bond Street emporium. Mrs May doesn’t care what you think, that’s obvious, and with a twirl of her fiercely expensive handbag to match she’ll probably continue with those endearing ‘Marie Antoinette’ attitudes while she can get away with it and who’s going to stop her?

Leather trousers aside it looks like this is the last BE column for 2016 and while we’re all probably going to be glad to put this year behind us I can’t help thinking that 2017 has all the makings of a roller-coaster ride for the UK. For those of us without the resources to purchase £1000 leather trousers or award ourselves massive pay rises and continue to spend half the year in ‘recess’, can we assume the people we persist in leaving in charge of our affairs will continue to feather their own nests and regard party politics as their prime objective rather than addressing the needs of the nation as a whole? Probably!

All the best for a Happy Christmas and a prosperous New Year…but if you don’t get what you hoped for, don’t say I didn’t warn you. Because I am!