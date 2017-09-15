‘Biggest coffee morning’ in King’s Lynn to help raise cancer funds

A fundraising group is set to hold Lynn’s “biggest coffee morning” next week to support those with cancer.

The event, organised by the Lynn Committee for Macmillan Cancer Support, will be hosted at Knight’s Hill on Friday, September 22 from 10am till noon.

Held in the Great Barn, a raffle, fashion rails and art, craft, book and cake stalls are all expected to be part of the day.

Admission costs £3, with tickets available from committee members or on the door.

Chairman of the committee Howard Moore said he wanted to encourage people to attend, especially as the money raised would be used for cancer services in Norfolk.

According to Macmillan, every day 15 people in Norfolk will find out that they have cancer, and seven people will die from the illness.

In 2015, the charity committed more than £2.1 million to cancer care across Norfolk and Suffolk and have more than 100 Macmillan professionals who work in local clinical environments and the community.

More than 50 years ago, the committee formed in Lynn.

Mr Moore said the name Macmillan was synonymous with the “cutting edge” of cancer care and family support, which is initially funded by Macmillan who provide specially-trained staff, with state-of-the-art equipment installed in NHS hospitals.

He said: “The QEH unit, and the 100 plus similar units throughout the UK, have more than 3,500 Macmillan health professionals, doctors, nurses, radiographers, dieticians, occupational therapists and specialists providing integrated care to people with cancer.

“Over its 50 years, the committee has raised in excess of £1 million, every penny of which supported Macmillan’s drive to build, equip, staff, fund and maintain centres in Norfolk.”