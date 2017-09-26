Bike and car involved in collision in King’s Lynn

A motorcyclist and a car were involved in an accident in the centre of Lynn tonight.

The accident happened at about 6pm in King Street, outside the Globe Hotel. Both the bike and saloon car involved in the crash sustained considerable damage in the collision.

An ambulance took the motorcyclist to hospital with what were believed to be arm injuries, but they were not thought to be life threatening.

King Street was closed to through traffic as police dealt with the incident causing disruption for motorists in the town’s rush hour. It was hoped to reopen the road soon.