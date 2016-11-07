Bike and stereo stolen in King’s Lynn burglary

An investigation has been launched after a mountain bike and stereo system were stolen during a burglary in Lynn, which was discovered yesterday.

A Technics stereo system and a blue Carrera Kraken mountain bike were stolen from the property in Pleasant Court, sometime between 2.30pm last Monday, October 31, and 5pm on Sunday.

Police say they want to hear from anyone who may have seen the incident, or been offered the stolen property for sale.

Anyone with information should contact Det Con Emma Cross, of Lynn CID, on 101.