Bike stolen in King’s Lynn burglary

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Lynn during which a bike was stolen.

The incident happened on Saturday (July 15) between 4am and 8am when suspect(s) entered a house through an unlocked back door and stole a handbag and a purse.

Offender(s) have then accessed a garden shed and taken a GT Avalanche mountain bike from inside.

Police are keen to hear from anyone with information, in particular anyone who may have seen a male cycling through the estate on a bike while pushing another.

He is described as wearing a blue hooded top with the hood up.

Anyone with information should contact Det Con Emma Cross at Lynn CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.