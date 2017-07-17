Bike stolen in King’s Lynn burglary

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Lynn during which a bike was stolen.
The incident happened on Saturday (July 15) between 4am and 8am when suspect(s) entered a house through an unlocked back door and stole a handbag and a purse.
Offender(s) have then accessed a garden shed and taken a GT Avalanche mountain bike from inside.
Police are keen to hear from anyone with information, in particular anyone who may have seen a male cycling through the estate on a bike while pushing another.
He is described as wearing a blue hooded top with the hood up.
Anyone with information should contact Det Con Emma Cross at Lynn CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
