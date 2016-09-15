Bill goes the extra mile for King’s Lynn churches

A 90-year-old man from Grimston has got on his (static) bike to raise money in support of the Norfolk Churches Trust.

Although Bill Hone has not been able to ride on the open roads for a few years, this did not alter his determination to complete the trust’s annual sponsored Bike, Ride and Stride event on Saturday.

90 year old Bill Hone takes part in a static ride for the Norfolk Churches Trust ride and walk at Pott Row Methodist Church - Bill with his wife Shirley. ANL-161009-222052009

Bill completed his mission at Pott Row Methodist Church, and the money he gained in sponsorship will go towards both Pott Row and the Church of St Andrew at Congham.

Bill’s wife Shirley said: “He stopped biking on the open roads about four years ago, as he is not mobile enough to do it anymore, but this is the second year he has completed it on his static bike.

“A couple of times he’s even done it in a wheelchair – he’s just determined to do it.”

Shirley added that Bill had completed the challenge for about 20 years before he had to stop riding on the open roads.

“The bike ride went very well, Bill was very pleased with it,” said secretary of Pott Row Methodist Church Beryl Watts.

The ride was completed in sections so that he biked for the amount of time it used to take for him to get to each church from the previous one.

“One of our friends was time-keeping for him because he knew roughly how long it takes to get from one church to the next,” Shirley said.

Bill was not too bothered about being inside to complete his challenge, as Shirley said: “It was a pretty rainy day and we could see other people who were doing the bike ride – they must have got really wet.

“Bill was really pleased to be indoors.”

She said that the sponsorship money had not been fully received yet but that Bill usually raises about £200 for the churches.

“Bill is very grateful for the sponsorship he gets,” said Shirley.

Beryl added: “He loves to do it, and we said as long as you can do it, then why not?!”

The Norfolk Churches Trust aims to protect, through financial aid and advice, the many architecturally precious religious monuments of the county.

The trust states on its website that “Norfolk features the largest cluster of medieval churches in the world.”