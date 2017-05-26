Bircham Newton-based CITB sold off

The Bircham Newton-based Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) has today agreed the sale of its awarding body, Cskills Awards, to NOCN.

A statement on the CITB website said: “Both parties are keen to emphasise that that Cskills Awards will continue to provide services as normal under the new ownership. Twenty-four Cskills Awards staff will transfer their employment to NOCN on 1 August when the sale is completed, ensuring continuity and customer support.

“They will continue with their current working arrangements, either at CITB’s headquarters in Bircham Newton or as mobile workers, throughout 2017.”

Sarah Beale, chief executive of CITB, said: “The sale of Cskills Awards is the right decision for the construction industry. NOCN has a commitment to continuing to service the breadth of products and services and maintain quality levels. In addition, NOCN will be able to greatly expand the range of qualifications on offer to customers, beyond construction occupations, as they are not subject to the same restrictions as CITB.

“Our thanks and good wishes go with our colleagues who have not only served CITB well, but I am sure will continue to deliver excellent support to the industry through NOCN.”

The CITB was set up by statute in 1964 to create industrial training boards which would be responsible for training in a number of UK industries, setting standards and providing advice to firms.

This Act gave the CITB its mandate to collect a levy from construction employers and to use this to support training and skills in construction.

Services provided through the levy system include financial support to employers, advice for employers about training needs, information, advice and guidance for those seeking careers in construction, research including labour market forecasting to anticipate and plan for skills needs, qualifications and standards for the industry Specialist training facilities and services.

NOCN – the National Awarding and Apprenticeship Assessment Organisation – is a government-approved educational charity with a social, rather than commercial focus. Based in Sheffield, it is at the forefront of vocational skills development and apprenticeships, including the introduction of the Apprenticeship Levy in the UK.