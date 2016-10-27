Birthday honours for West Norfolk duo

Hunstanton’s David Foulkes was honoured in the birthday honours list for a British Empire Medal for his work in the community.

Mr Foulkes, pictured second from left, was recognised for his work in charitable services.

Sedgeford resident Janie Preece, third from left, was also honoured for charitable services in Jambiani, Zanzibar.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk, Richard Jewson, JP, presented their medals at a special ceremony in Norwich on Tuesday.