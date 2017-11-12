Birthing course for soon-to-be mums at Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Giving birth can be a daunting experience but, midwives at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital hope to help expectant mothers with a new course.

Midwives Louise Langham and Rosie Hucklesby have launched The Wise Hippo course to support expectant mothers and their birth partners with a variety of techniques and resources to ease any anxieties ahead of the birth.

The course consists of four sessions where couples will learn about hypnobirthing techniques, and how it can help prepare them for their birth.

Breathing, massage and other relaxation techniques are also included within the course along with physiology. One of the main focuses is on a more positive birthing experience.

If you are interested in taking part email louise.langham@nhs.net or call 01553 214903.