Bishop of King’s Lynn at memorial to Sir Terry Wogan

The Bishop of Lynn Rev Jonathan Meyrick was among the star-studded congregation at Sir Terry Wogan’s memorial service at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday, September 27.

Rev Meyrick was joined by his wife Rebecca at the service to honour the life of one of Britain’s best-loved broadcasters.

File photo dated 17/12/10 of Sir Terry Wogan who is to host a documentary about one of Britain's best-loved comedy writers, PG Wodehouse. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Thursday June 2, 2011. The Radio 2 presenter has been a long-time admirer of the creator of Jeeves and Wooster. The programme, to be screened on BBC2, is part of a new season of arts programmes. With the working title Wogan On Wodehouse, the show will include rarely-seen interviews with the writer and interviews with well-known fans of his work. See PA story SHOWBIZ Wogan. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire ENGPPP00120111207115939

“We knew Sir Terry and his wife when I was Team Vicar of Taplow in Buckinghamshire where they lived from 1984 to 1990. We used to meet them at various village and social events.

“Terry was always just the same one-to-one as he was in public and when broadcasting – immensely genial, sharp-witted, concerned for others and so obviously devoted to his wife and family,” Rev Meyrick said.

“The service did a marvellous job of reflecting all that, and every part of it was shot through with his personality, grace and wit. It was an honour to be there,” he added.

The service was broadcast live on BBC Radio 2, which coincided with the 50th anniversary of Sir Terry’s first BBC radio broadcast.

Among the other members of the congregation who were there to honour Sir Terry, who died in January, were Chris Evans, Alan Titchmarsh, Tess Daly, Joanna Lumley and Peter Gabriel.